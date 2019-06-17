NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations. The admit card is now available at the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

Advertising

The ICAR AIEEA will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The result will also be declared on July 17, 2019 after which counselling will begin.

IN PICTURE | Website to download NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card

The AIEEA was till last year conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA) for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities.

Advertising

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The ICAR-AIEEA is a two and a half hour long exam in which 50 questions are asked in each subject. The exam is multiple choice based test. For each correct option, a candidate gets four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. The exam is conducted in both English and Hindi.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the e-admit card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the helpline number – 7827980287, 7827980288 between 10 am to 5 pm before June 30.