NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021 exam schedule released, application process begins 

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR’s) All India Entrance Examination for Admission, AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) at its official websites, nta.ac.in and icar.nta.ac.in. The application forms will remain available till August 20.

The entrance exam for AIEEA (UG) will be held on September 7, 8 and 13. The exam for AIEEA (PG) and AICE -JRF/SRF (Ph.D) will be conducted on September 17, as per the schedule. Admission to undergraduate, postgraduate as well as junior research fellow and senior research fellows will be done through the entrance exam. Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, icar.nta.ac.in o

Step 2: Click on the application form

Step 3: Click on new registration, fill in details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee

The exam will be held in computer-based mode. For UG level, it will be a two and a half-hour long test and for PG and JRF/SRF it will be a two-hour long exam. The UG level exam will have 150 questions, 160 in PG level exam and 200 questions will be asked in JRF/SRF exam.

The exam will be conducted at 178 cities across India for ICAR AIEEA-(UG ) and at 89 cities across India for ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF-(PhD) entrance exam.