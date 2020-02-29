NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020: Application process to begin from tomorrow

ICAR AIEEA: Apply at ntaicar.nic.in

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the application form for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR’s) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) tomorrow – March 1 at its official websites, nta.ac.in and ntaicar.nic.in. The application forms will remain available till March 31.

The entrance exam will be held on June 1 and result will be declared on June 15, as per the schedule. Admission to undergraduate, postgraduate as well as junior research fellow and senior research fellows will be done through the entrance exam. Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application form

Step 3: Click on new registration, fill details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020: Fee

For undergraduate courses the fee is Rs 700 for postgraduate it is Rs 1000 and for JRF/SRF it is Rs 1700. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 350, 500 and Rs 850, respectively.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020: Exam pattern

Exam will be held in computer-based mode. For UG and PG level it will be a two and a half hour long test each and for JRF/SRF it will be a three hour long exam. The UG level exam will have 150 questions, 160 in PG level exam and 200 questions will be asked in JRF/SRF exam. Every question will be for four marks and for every wrong answer one mark will be deducted. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to agriculture universities.

