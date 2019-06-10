Toggle Menu
NTA ICAR admit card postponed, new release date announced

NTA ICAR admit card 2019: NTA claims to have withheld the admit cards to allow candidates time to make corrections in their application forms. In a statement, it siad that several complaints were sent to the agency to allow students time to correct their forms.

ICAR AIEE admit card 2019: NTA postpones the release to June 17 (Representational image)

NTA ICAR admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the release of the admit card for its first All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture and allied fields. The admit cards were scheduled to be released on June 5 but the NTA has postponed the same to allow candidates to a window to correct the images uploaded in the form.

“Many representations are being received by the NTA to extend the date for correction,” said the agency in a statement. While the correction window has been expected up to June 14, 2019 till 5 pm. The subsequent release of admit card is also rescheduled to be held on June 17 (Monday).

Once released, the admit card will be available at the official websites, ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The result will also be declared on July 17, 2019 after which counselling will begin.

The AIEE was being conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) earlier and this is the first time that NTA is conducting the exam. The ICAR AIEEA is two-and-a-half hours long and is conducted as a computer-based test conducted in Hindi and English.

