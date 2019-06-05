NTA ICAR AIEE UG, PG admit card 2019 to release today: How to download

NTA ICAR AIEE UG, PG admit card 2019: As all eyes are on the NEET result 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the admit card or hall ticket for the All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) for admission to undergraduate programmes in agriculture and related fields. This is the first time that the NTA will conduct the AIEE, earlier the exam was held by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

As per the schedule, the admit card can be downloaded from the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. The ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The result will also be declared on July 17, 2019 after which counselling will begin.

NTA ICAR AIEE UG, PG admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

In the exam, multiple-choice question (MCQ) will be asked. ICAR AIEEA is two-and-a-half hours long and is conducted as a computer-based test. The entrance exam will be conducted in English and Hindi.

For every right answer, students will get four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of the subject at the Agricultural University (AU) and other states and Centre run universities.