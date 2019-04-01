NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: Application to release today; website, eligibility and other details

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: The admissions to agriculture-related courses will now be done through National Testing Agency (NTA), application of which will be released today. The entrance exams including ICAR-AIEEA for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and AICE JRF/SRF exams were earlier conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). The AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGs) exam will be held on July 1 and interested candidates can register at the official website — ntaicar.nic.in.

Advertising

The registration process for the entrance exams to the agriculture courses will begin from today, April 1, 2019 (Monday) on the official websites, nta.nic.in or ntaaicar.nic.in. The registration process will close on April 30, however, candidates can pay fee up to May 1, 2019, according to an official notification by the NTA.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill in details

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

The link to fill form is expected to be open from late evening today, April 1, 2019 (Monday).

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: Exam pattern

Advertising

The exam will be conducted in the computer-based testing (CBT) format. Candidates who qualify the competitive exam will then undergo a counselling.

Read| UGC’s orders: Do not conduct Agriculture degree courses in distance mode

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prohibited the universities from carrying agriculture and related degree programmes in distance or open learning mode as ‘agriculture’ has been listed as professional courses.

As per the new rules, agriculture and related courses will also be considered professional and institutes cannot deliver degree programmes in the field in open or distance mode anymore. Under the new rule, many institutes will have to shut their courses or tweak the degree programme