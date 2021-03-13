NTA GPAT result 2021: Here’s how merit list be prepared, details of tie-breaking process

NTA GPAT result 2021: The National Testing Agency recently conducted the GPAT 2021 exam on February 27. The exam was conducted at the all-India level and provisional answer keys are already available on the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT final answer keys will be published soon after the objection window is closed. As the evaluation is done on the basis of the final answer keys, therefore, GPAT 2021 results are also expected to be released very soon.

GPAT result is compiled on the basis of the marks scored by candidates as per the candidate response sheets. There are 125 questions in the paper carrying 4 marks each leading to a maximum score of 500. Last year, the cut-off for the general category was 163 and 76 for candidates belonging to ST categories. GPAT cut-offs are declared with the release of the result. Those who secure a score equal to or above the specified cut-off for the corresponding category are considered for admission to the M.Pharm course in participating institutions.

The NTA is known to release the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) in the form of a score card indicating the score secured by individual candidates and the cut-off marks for their category. This score card is issued through candidate login at the official website. Thus, one must log in by entering the application number and password to download the score card. Based on this score, candidates are allotted seats in the Master of Pharmacy programme in the participating institutes.

Since admission to M.Pharm through GPAT score is done on a merit basis, therefore, the NTA adopts certain tie-breaking methodologies. These rules are implemented when two or more candidates secure the same score making it impossible to differentiate them in terms of merit. In such a case, the candidates are listed in ascending order as per their date of birth. However, candidates with the same score are allotted the same merit. For example, if two candidates secure the same score, then they are listed in ascending order as per their date of birth.

It may be noted that the NTA is only responsible for conducting the GPAT exam and releasing the score cards. However, admission is done on the basis of seat availability, fulfilling the eligibility criteria etc. through the counselling process in respective participating institutions. Furthermore, the NTA does not allow any facility for re-evaluation/re-checking of the GPAT candidate response sheets once the merit is determined.

Once the result is out, qualifiers must apply separately for admission to their preferred participating institute with the GPAT score. In order to get admission, candidates must then have a GPAT score equal to or greater than the cut-off score set by individual institutes. Thus, those who qualify must proceed to check the official website of their preferred institute for further admission procedure.