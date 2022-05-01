scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
GPAT 2022 answer key released, here's how to raise objections

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 9:51:29 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. The provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses can be checked on the official website i.e gpat.nta.nic.in.

NTA GPAT answer key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates can raise objections till May 2.

Candidates can pay the fee using a debit card/credit card/net banking/Paytm till 11:50 pm on May 2, 2022. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium except online.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared,” NTA said in an official statement.

For further clarification related to GPAT – 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.

