NTA GPAT answer key 2021 released, here’s how to raise objections

March 7, 2021 4:36:10 pm
NTA GPAT answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 7 released the answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2021. The answer key will be available to challenge till March 9. The candidates can download and raise objections through gpat.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA, “The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding Bank charges). The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/ credit card/ net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.” The entrance was earlier held on February 27.
NTA GPAT answer key 2021: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Answer keys will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.