NTA GPAT answer key 2021 released, here’s how to raise objections

NTA GPAT answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 7 released the answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2021. The answer key will be available to challenge till March 9. The candidates can download and raise objections through gpat.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA, “The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding Bank charges). The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/ credit card/ net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.” The entrance was earlier held on February 27.

NTA GPAT answer key 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer keys will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes.