NTA GPAT admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

NTA GPAT admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2021 on February 14. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT will be held on February 27. After the exam, answers key will be uploaded and results will be declared. As per the official website- nta.ac.in, the result will be announced by March 31.

GPAT admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for CMAT/ GPAT exam

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes. It is a three-hours long exam with 125 MCQs, and maximum 500 marks. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be held on February 22, the admit card of which will be released soon. The exam is being conducted for admission in MBA courses.