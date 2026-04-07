NTA Goes Social: Instagram, Facebook handles launched for JEE, NEET, CUET exams updates

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched its official Instagram and Facebook handles to provide real-time updates to students on major entrance exams such as JEE Main, NEET, and CUET. The move aims to make communication faster and more accessible by sharing alerts on admit cards, exam dates, results, and other key announcements. For more updates on UG entrance exams, the students can check the IE Education page.
Announcing the initiative on his microblogging site ‘X’, NTA said students can now receive “real-time updates, exam alerts, and everything” in one place through its social media platforms, encouraging aspirants to follow the accounts and stay informed.
The decision comes as part of NTA’s efforts to strengthen its digital outreach and connect directly with candidates, many of whom rely on social media for their daily news updates, including the exam schedule. By using popular platforms like Instagram and Facebook, the agency intends to ensure the timely dissemination of important information and reduce dependence on multiple sources.
Big Update! NTA is now closer to you than ever 📲
Get real-time updates, exam alerts, and everything you need — all in one place.
Follow us and stay ahead. Don’t miss out 🚀#NTAExams #NowOnInstagram #StayUpdated #ExamAlerts #NTAUpdates pic.twitter.com/5zw99ioneM
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 6, 2026
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The newly launched handles will share notifications related to application forms, city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys, and results. This is expected to help students track developments more efficiently, especially during peak exam periods when multiple updates are released in a short span.
NTA was established in 2017 and is responsible for conducting several national-level entrance examinations for higher education, including JEE Main, CUET UG and PG, NEET UG, and more.
In 2024, the agency had earned an estimated fee income of Rs 1065.38 (in crore) in 2023-24 and a total expenditure of Rs 1020.35 (in crore).