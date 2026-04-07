NTA Goes Social: Instagram, Facebook handles launched for JEE, NEET, CUET exams updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched its official Instagram and Facebook handles to provide real-time updates to students on major entrance exams such as JEE Main, NEET, and CUET. The move aims to make communication faster and more accessible by sharing alerts on admit cards, exam dates, results, and other key announcements. For more updates on UG entrance exams, the students can check the IE Education page.

Announcing the initiative on his microblogging site ‘X’, NTA said students can now receive “real-time updates, exam alerts, and everything” in one place through its social media platforms, encouraging aspirants to follow the accounts and stay informed.