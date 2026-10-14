NTA gets an AI-enabled helpline to answer students’ queries

The toll-free number used by the Nandan Nilekani-led High Power Task Force (HPTF) to seek suggestions from stakeholders on examination reforms is being recast as an AI-enabled helpline for the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) help desk to answer candidates’ examination-related queries in multiple languages.
The toll-free number, 1800 180 47 47, was initially set up by the NTA. HPTF issued it in August and asked stakeholders to submit their suggestions by September 13.
“Now, as the committee has received suggestions and work on the final report is underway, the toll-free phone number is lying unused. So, it has been decided to recast it for the NTA’s help desk,” a government official said.
The helpline, officials said, has not yet been announced publicly as the NTA is testing the toll-free service and its AI features. The latter is expected to allow students to ask questions in any language and receive answers based on the information available in the NTA’s backend.
“Students sometimes face difficulties navigating websites, and there are also language barriers for regional students. So, this feature is believed to help students in the pre-examination process,” officials said.
“You can ask, ‘When is JEE?’, ‘When is the UGC-NET examination?’, ‘How do I fill the form?’, ‘How much fee do I have to pay?’, ‘What documents are required?’, ‘What is the last date?’ or questions about eligibility criteria,” they added.
The initiative is part of the ongoing overhaul of the NTA, steered by the six-member HPTF. The development came in the wake of the recent students’ protests over NEET-UG paper leaks, which ultimately led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.