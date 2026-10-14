NTA gets an AI-enabled helpline to answer students’ queries

NTA Overhaul 2026: NTA's operations have been moved in the last month to a newly allotted office in the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road (Image via official websites/Enhanced with AI)

The toll-free number used by the Nandan Nilekani-led High Power Task Force (HPTF) to seek suggestions from stakeholders on examination reforms is being recast as an AI-enabled helpline for the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) help desk to answer candidates’ examination-related queries in multiple languages.

The toll-free number, 1800 180 47 47, was initially set up by the NTA. HPTF issued it in August and asked stakeholders to submit their suggestions by September 13.

“Now, as the committee has received suggestions and work on the final report is underway, the toll-free phone number is lying unused. So, it has been decided to recast it for the NTA’s help desk,” a government official said.