NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: Exam centre allotment list released, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates who want to check their allotted exam city can now do so by visiting the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.

Advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted online and candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and date of birth at dbt.nta.ac.in. This year, the GAT-B and BET exams are scheduled to take place on April 23. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET 2022 exam is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for the entrance examination will be issued in due course.

Also Read | KV admission under MP quota, other special provisions on hold

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in.