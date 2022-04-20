scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Must Read

NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 admit card released; how to download

This year, the GAT-B and BET exams are scheduled to take place on April 23. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET 2022 exam is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
April 20, 2022 11:33:45 am
NTA, GAT B 2022Candidates can download their admit card from the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in (File)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in

Read |CMAT 2022 provisional answer key released; check how to download

This year, the GAT-B and BET exams are scheduled to take place on April 23. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET 2022 exam is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the credentials

Step 4: Click  on submit to view admit card

Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in.

NTA had earlier released the advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city. This was only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates and should not be used as a replacement for the admit card. 

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement