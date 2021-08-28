NTA GAT-B 2021 result declared, here’s how to download score card

GAT-B, BET Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score cards for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2021. Those who appeaered for the exam can visit nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in to download their scorecard. The exam was conducted on August 14, 2021.

GAT-B, BET 2021 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website dbt.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the score card link

Step 3: Fill in the Application Form Number Date of birth

Step 4: Download the score card and then get a printout for future reference

The GAT-B/ BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and to award the DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

NTA began the GAT-B application process on July 7 and the last date to apply was July 31. The exam was conducted on August 14 in online mode. The GAT-B examination was conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm. The BET 2021 examination was conducted in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.