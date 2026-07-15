52% of NEET UG students have submitted bank account details for fee refund amid another deadline extension

The agency has already begun processing refunds of examination fees to the bank accounts provided by these candidates.

Only about 52 per cent of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates have so far submitted their bank account details for the refund of their examination fee, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). As of July 14, 2026, a total of 11,46,401 candidates had submitted their bank account details. The agency has already begun processing refunds of examination fees to the bank accounts provided by these candidates.

The NEET UG 2026 examination was originally scheduled for May 3, 2026, but due to an alleged paper leak, it was re-conducted on June 21. For more information, students can check and visit the IE Education Portal.