52% of NEET UG students have submitted bank account details for fee refund amid another deadline extension

Only about 52 per cent of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 candidates have so far submitted their bank account details for the refund of their examination fee, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). As of July 14, 2026, a total of 11,46,401 candidates had submitted their bank account details. The agency has already begun processing refunds of examination fees to the bank accounts provided by these candidates.
The NEET UG 2026 examination was originally scheduled for May 3, 2026, but due to an alleged paper leak, it was re-conducted on June 21. For more information, students can check and visit the IE Education Portal.
In order to enable all eligible candidates to receive their refund, the Agency has extended the deadline for submitting bank account details to July 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Earlier, the last day for bank details was July 14. Candidates who have not yet updated their bank details have been advised to do so within the extension to ensure their refund is processed.
On the other hand, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned OMR sheets of candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released by the NTA, following which, the candidates’ response sheets have now been released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Once the objection window closes today, candidates can expect the final answer keys, following which NTA is going to declare the results of the re-conducted NEET-UG 2026 by July 20, for over 20 lakh MBBS aspirants.
The scanned OMR responses are not released in PDF lists or public notices. Every candidate must individually access the response sheet by logging into the official NEET portal using their registered credentials. Candidates should ensure they are logging in with the correct application number and password before accessing the OMR sheet. Any login errors may delay access to the response sheet and available challenge facility.