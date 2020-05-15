NTA extends NEET 2020 application edit option, allows chance in exam centre

NEET 2020: The application form will be available at nta.ac.in. (Representational image) NEET 2020: The application form will be available at nta.ac.in. (Representational image)

NEET 2020: In the view of further extension of lockdown induced due to the coronavirus pandemic, and thousands of students stranded in coaching centres being brought back to their homes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates to edit their application form. In its latest notice, the NTA said that NEET applicants will be allowed to make changes in choice of their centre city (the city one wishes to appear for the exam from) till May 31.

NTA had earlier provided this facility and extended the deadline too. In the recent notice, the exam conducting body said that this is the last extension. The “NTA is allowed one more and last chance for making corrections” on the “demand from various candidates”, the official notice read.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, NTA will conduct NEET amid social distancing and hence is doubling the number of exam centres. It is expected to add 3000 more exam centers to the existing ones. Unlike JEE, the exam will be held only on one day and there will be single question paper across the country. Over 15.93 lakh students are appearing for NEET 2020.

“The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates in order of the choices now opted by them in their application form, subject to availability of capacity in the desired city, however, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted,” the official notice said.

NEET which was scheduled to be held on May 3 will now be held on July 26. The exam was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

