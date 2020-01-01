NTA NEET registration date extended: Check revised dates, new announcements

NTA NEET: Candidates can apply at ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational image) NTA NEET: Candidates can apply at ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational image)

NTA NEET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Earlier, candidates were given time till December 31 to register for NEET, however, this has been extended up till January 6, 2020. This year, more applications are expected to be filled for NEET as the JIPMER and AIIMS will also enrol through the same exam; the two had their individual entrance tests earlier.

Further, candidates can make payment for the NEET registration until January 7, 2020. The date of correction in particulars in the online application form remains the same from January 15 to January 31, 2020. NEET will be conducted on May 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students will be able to download admit cards from March 27, 2020. The result is expected to be released by June 4, 2020.

NTA NEET: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘fill application form’ button

Step 3: Chose the mode you wish to log-in through

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill the form, make payment

NTA NEET: Application fee

General/Unreserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 while General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1400. The SC/ST/PwD/ transgender candidates will have to shell out Rs 800 as application fee.

NTA NEET: Exam pattern

While the exam will be valid for more number of colleges than before, the paper pattern of NEET (UG) 2020 has not changed as compared to the previous years. NEET 2020 question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQ), each question will have four options with the single correct answer. It will cover physics, chemistry and biology — botany and zoology.

While each question will have four marks, however, after the process of the challenge of the answer key, if more than one option is found to be correct then all/any one of the multiple correct/best options marked will be given four marks (+4). For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

With dozens of impersonation cases being found in the NEET 2019, the NTA has tightened the security arrangements for the NEET 2020. Candidates need to upload a passport-sized and a postcard-sized picture. Further technology will be used to curb on impersonation cases.

In case of any query with respect to the online application and fee payment, the applicants can contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk 0120-6895200.

