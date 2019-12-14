NTA extends last date to raise objections against UGC NET answer key, special provision for J-K students

UGC NET answer key deadline extended, ntanet.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational image) UGC NET answer key deadline extended, ntanet.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational image)

NTA UGC NET answer key: After releasing the answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) earlier this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to raise objections against it. The last date to raise objection was December 13 which now has been extended till December 14, 11:50 pm.

While candidates can raise objections at the official website, nta.ac.in, netnta.nic.in; a special window is there for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. Applicants from the region can also raise their objections through offline mode. Candidates need to download the form from the official website and send it to:

Nodal Officer Mr. Abdul Qayoom Tantray

Address: Delhi Public School, Athwaja,

While the rest of the candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view question paper and challenge answer key’ button

Step 3: Click on the mode you wish to log-in through

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be in the dashboard

Step 6: After log-in, click on ‘challenges/s regarding answer key’

Step 7: Click on the ‘option IDs’ (where currently correct option is marked) under the ‘question id’ you think is wrong

Step 8: Upload supporting documents

Step 9: Click on ‘save your claim finally’

Step 10: Review the preview of your challenge and click on ‘pay here’

Step 11: Make payment and submit

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 for each query or challenge raised. The result and final answer key for both CSIR NET and UGC NET will be declared on December 31. Of the total 10 lakh candidates who registered, 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the exam conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

