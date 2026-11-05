NTA extends Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline to November 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the application deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. Candidates can now submit their application forms until November 9, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, without paying a late fee.

According to an update shared by the NTA on its ‘X’ handle, a total of 2,23,395 registrations have been submitted so far, of which 1,76,616 candidates have completed the examination fee payment.

The agency has advised applicants to complete the fee payment process within the revised deadline and download the confirmation page after successful submission.

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Candidates who have registered but not paid the examination fee must complete the payment process before the deadline for their applications to be considered complete.