NTA extends Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline to November 9

According to the latest update shared by the examination agency, a total of 2,23,395 registrations have been submitted so far, of which 1,76,616 candidates have completed the examination fee payment.

By: Education Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 06:48 PM IST
csir netA total of 2,23,395 have registered for the exam. (Image: pixabay.com)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the application deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. Candidates can now submit their application forms until November 9, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, without paying a late fee.

According to an update shared by the NTA on its ‘X’ handle, a total of 2,23,395 registrations have been submitted so far, of which 1,76,616 candidates have completed the examination fee payment.

The agency has advised applicants to complete the fee payment process within the revised deadline and download the confirmation page after successful submission.

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Candidates who have registered but not paid the examination fee must complete the payment process before the deadline for their applications to be considered complete.

The extension provides additional time to candidates who could not complete the registration process within the earlier deadline. Applicants are advised to visit the official CSIR UGC NET website to submit their forms and check further examination-related updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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