NTA extends JEE Main, NEET 2020 application editing option till May 3, admit cards delayed

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the last date to make changes in the application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) till May 3. The same was to conclude on April 14. Both the exams were postponed till May-end due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

This means that as per the earlier notice, the JEE Main and NEET 2020 admit cards will not be releasing on April 15. The candidates will be given the facility to change the city from which they wish to appear for the exam. This is to ensure that students and their guardians have to travel least and ensure safety.

While this raised concerns if the exams will be delayed further, however, there is no official confirmation on the same and the exams can be expected to be held by May-end. Going by past trends, admit cards can be expected 15 days ahead of exams. The dates are likely to be announced once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The HRD Minister in a tweet from his personal handle has said that the changes have been made on requests of students and parents of JEE and NEET aspirants.

In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/5GGPJG98uM — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

Over 9 lakh students have registered for JEE Main which is the entrance exam for admission to engineering courses. For NEET, nearly 16 lakh have applied. NEET is the single exam for admission to medical colleges in India. The revised exam dates were expected to be announced on April 15, however, the same is delayed and can be expected after the lockdown is over.

