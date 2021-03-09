NTA extends JEE Main 2021 March application process

NTA JEE Main March 2021: Following the requests received from the candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The candidates can now apply till March 10 through the websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, the online window will be closed at 10 am.

The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 6. The March and April sessions will be held only for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The March session is scheduled to be held from 15th to 18th of the month, while April from 27th to 30th, and May from 24th to 28th.

READ | JEE Main 2021 topper Siddhant Mukherjee aims CSE at IIT-Bombay

JEE Main registration 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit.

To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of a passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.