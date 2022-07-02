NTA extends CUET PG 2022 registration date, check here

The National Testing Agency today extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The candidates can now apply till July 10. Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in and from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in. CUET PG 2022 will be held in the third week of July.

The last date for online payment is July 11 while the correction window will be open from July 12-14 (11:50 pm). CUET PG will be held for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. A total of 66 universities will conduct PG admissions through CUET-PG 2022 scores, the NTA said in an official notice.

How to apply for CUET PG application form 2022

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET PG 2022 official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET PG 2022 application form’ link. A new page will opem. Add details like name, mobile number and email address.

Step 3: Fill detailed CUET PG 2022 registration form further with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the scanned images of photographs and signature in the size laid down by the authorities.

Step 5: Make the payment of CUET PG 2022 application form fees.

Step 6: Download the NTA Main 2022 confirmation page for future reference.

Several state universities, state private and deemed-to-be-universities will also admit students through the entrance exam. The Footwear Design & Development Institute, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry will also accept CUET-PG 2022 scores for admissions.