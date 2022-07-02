scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

NTA extends CUET PG 2022 registration date, check here

CUET PG 2022: The last date for online payment is July 11 while the correction window will be open from July 12-14 (11:50 pm). Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in and from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 6:35:17 pm
cuet pg, cuet official website, cuet exam date, cuet pg university list, cuet.nta.nic.in, nta cuet pg result dateCUET PG 2022 will be held in the third week of July. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

The National Testing Agency today extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The candidates can now apply till July 10. Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in and from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in. CUET PG 2022 will be held in the third week of July.

The last date for online payment is July 11 while the correction window will be open from July 12-14 (11:50 pm). CUET PG will be held for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23.  A total of 66 universities will conduct PG admissions through CUET-PG 2022 scores, the NTA said in an official notice.

Read |As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students’ worries

How to apply for CUET PG application form 2022

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET PG 2022 official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET PG 2022 application form’ link. A new page will opem. Add details like name, mobile number and email address.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: Fill detailed CUET PG 2022 registration form further with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the scanned images of photographs and signature in the size laid down by the authorities.

Step 5: Make the payment of CUET PG 2022 application form fees.

Step 6: Download the NTA Main 2022 confirmation page for future reference.

Several state universities, state private and deemed-to-be-universities will also admit students through the entrance exam. The Footwear Design & Development Institute, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry will also accept CUET-PG 2022 scores for admissions.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement