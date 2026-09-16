JEE Main 2027 from Jan 22, UGC-NET from Dec 14: Check full NTA schedule

According to the notice, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is proposed from January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30. CUET PG 2027 is scheduled across multiple dates between March 1 and 25.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 10:51 PM IST
nta exam calendar 2027NTA announced exam dates for various entrance tests set to take place in end of 2026 to early 2027 (AI Image)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar for the December 2026 to March 2027 cycle, covering several major entrance and eligibility tests. As per the tentative schedule, the December UGC-NET will be held from December 14 to 19, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET is scheduled for December 20 and 21.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is proposed from January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30. CUET PG 2027 is scheduled across multiple dates between March 1 and 25.

The UGC-NET December cycle will have two additional buffer days, December 20 and 21, while the JEE Main Session 1 calendar has January 31 as a buffer date. NTA has also scheduled the NIFT Entrance Examination for January 10 and the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination for January 31. Candidates can find the complete schedule as released on the official website below:

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NTA Exam Calendar 2026-2027: Check complete schedule

Month Name of Examination Proposed Date(s) Duration
December 2026 Rashtriya Indian Military College 06 Dec 2026 1 Day
SWAYAM 08 – 12 Dec 2026 5 Days
Rashtriya Military Schools 13 Dec 2026 1 Day
UGC NET (December Cycle) 14 – 19 Dec 2026 (buffer: 20 – 21 Dec 2026) 6 Days
Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle) 20 – 21 Dec 2026 2 Days
January 2027 Army Cadets College 04 Jan 2027 1 Day
SHRESHTA (NETS) — Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas 10 Jan 2027 1 Day
NIFT Entrance Examination 10 January 2027 1 Day
JEE (Main) — Session 1 (January) 22 – 24, 28 – 30 Jan 2027 (buffer: 31 Jan 2027) 6 Days
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 31 Jan 2027 1 Day
February 2027 Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 07 Feb 2027 1 Day
NITTT — National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (Part 1) 26 – 27 Feb 2027 2 Days
March 2027 CUET (PG) — Common University Entrance Test (Post-Graduate) 01 – 05, 08, 12 – 20, 24 – 25 March 2027 (buffer: 30 – 31 March 2027) 17 Days
NITTT (Part 2) 05 & 07 March 2027 2 Days

Note that NTA has said the the exam dates are tentative and may chage due to various reasons.

In February, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is proposed to be held on February 7, followed by the NITTT Part 1 examination on February 26 and 27.

The March calendar includes CUET PG, which is proposed to be conducted on March 1–5, March 8, March 12–20 and March 24–25, with March 30 and 31 kept as buffer dates. NITTT Part 2 is scheduled for March 5 and 7.

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