JEE Main 2027 from Jan 22, UGC-NET from Dec 14: Check full NTA schedule

NTA announced exam dates for various entrance tests set to take place in end of 2026 to early 2027 (AI Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar for the December 2026 to March 2027 cycle, covering several major entrance and eligibility tests. As per the tentative schedule, the December UGC-NET will be held from December 14 to 19, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET is scheduled for December 20 and 21.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is proposed from January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30. CUET PG 2027 is scheduled across multiple dates between March 1 and 25.

The UGC-NET December cycle will have two additional buffer days, December 20 and 21, while the JEE Main Session 1 calendar has January 31 as a buffer date. NTA has also scheduled the NIFT Entrance Examination for January 10 and the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination for January 31. Candidates can find the complete schedule as released on the official website below: