Wednesday, November 03, 2021
NTA DUET 2021 scorecard released for PG courses

The exam was conducted on September 26-30 and October 1 at various exam centres. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 3, 2021 4:58:28 pm
DUET 2021, NTA DUET 2021The scorecards are available for a total of 24 courses. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 post-graduate (PG) courses. The scorecard is available at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx . Candidates can log in and check their scorecards. The scorecards are available for a total of 24 courses.

The exam was conducted on September 26-30 and October 1 at various exam centres. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The answer key challenges were made live from October 8-10.

DUET UG result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website-nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the login page, enter form number and date of birth

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: Click on view score card button and download the score card

NTA had earlier released the scorecards of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 undergraduate (UG) courses. The scorecard were released for a total of nine courses. For any queries or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in

