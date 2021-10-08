NTA DUET 2021 provisional answer keys released for UG courses, here’s how to raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on the official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx.

The DUET was conducted by NTA across the country on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and October 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The answer keys will be displayed from October 8 to October 10.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee.

Steps to submit a challenge against the DUET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the answer key challenge page through the link given above

Step 2: Log in with form number and DOB

Step 3: Click on ‘Add challenge’ available on the welcome window.

Step 4: The subject and question IDs are available in the drop-down menu for key challenges form. If you wish to challenge the question or any option, you need to select the question ID from the drop-down menu and also select the appropriate nature of the challenge

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking/Paytm up to 11:50 pm on October 10. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.