NTA dismisses fake notice claiming exam pattern revised for NEET re-test 2026

A fake notification is viral on social media claiming that for the NEET re-exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination pattern. The letter dated May 27 is claimed to be “confidential” and is meant for the NTA’s preparation and moderation panel. The notification also claims that the fresh NEET examination will stand ‘independent’ of all the ‘previous question sets’ and review materials.
Read | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs
It also mentions that the overall pattern of the examination will be revised to assess the “conceptual understanding, analytical reasoning, and application-based learning.” However, students need to know that no such notice is being circulated by the National Testing Agency. For authentic updates and official information, students have to visit neet.nta.nic.in and the IE Education Portal.
Claim: A purported NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination circular is being circulated on social media.#PIBFactCheck
⚠️ Beware! This circular is #fake.
❌ No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination.
🚨 Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or… pic.twitter.com/g7lQoKVQDc
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2026
The examination pattern will be the same as what has been followed in the last few years. As per the NEET exam pattern, the question paper consists of three subjects — Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Further, each section is divided into two different sections.
The NTA releases the marking scheme for the NEET UG exam each year. The marking scheme is as follows:
– Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer.
– Because the exam includes negative marking, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
– No marks will be deducted if a candidate leaves a question unanswered.
– If a candidate marks two or more responses on the OMR sheet for a single question, it will be considered incorrect, and one mark will be deducted.
The optional Section B was discontinued in the NEET UG 2026 exam pattern. This section was introduced during the pandemic, along with an additional 20 minutes of exam duration. The exam will now consist of a total of 180 questions (down from 200). The Physics and Chemistry sections will each have 45 questions, while the Biology section, which is divided into Zoology and Botany, will contain 90 questions.
Additionally, the duration of the NEET UG exam has been reduced from 200 minutes to 180 minutes, which equals 3 hours instead of 3 hours and 20 minutes.