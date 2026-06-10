NTA dismisses fake notice claiming exam pattern revised for NEET re-test 2026

The letter dated May 27 is claimed to be 'confidential' and is meant for the NTA's preparation and moderation panel. (Image: PIB)

A fake notification is viral on social media claiming that for the NEET re-exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination pattern. The letter dated May 27 is claimed to be “confidential” and is meant for the NTA’s preparation and moderation panel. The notification also claims that the fresh NEET examination will stand ‘independent’ of all the ‘previous question sets’ and review materials.

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It also mentions that the overall pattern of the examination will be revised to assess the “conceptual understanding, analytical reasoning, and application-based learning.” However, students need to know that no such notice is being circulated by the National Testing Agency. For authentic updates and official information, students have to visit neet.nta.nic.in and the IE Education Portal.