Delhi University DUET 2020 exam date out, application process from March 2

DUET 2020 exam date: This National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University of Delhi’s (DU) DUET exam from June 2 to June 9. Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020 registration will begin from March 2. The application forms will be available on du.ac.in. The entrance exam is held for admission in various courses at the undergraduate level in the DU.

Advertising

Last year, the DUET was conducted in three sessions – morning, noon and evening from June 30 to July 5, 2019. The DUET’s registration process will be closed on March 21. The computer-based exam’s admit card will be out on April 30 and the result will be released on June 25.

Candidates can opt for the exam centre of their choice. The exam was held last year at 18 centres – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

Video | UGC lists this varsity as ‘fake’, director says ‘only non-affiliated’

Advertising

Except for NEET, most exams conducted by the NTA are computer-based. Therefore, to ease the transition from OMR based exam to CBT, the agency this year established Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across India. The TPCs will be open every Saturday and Sunday for prospective candidates starting from September 1, 2019. The applicants have to register for taking mock tests at the TPC on NTA’s official website.