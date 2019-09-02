NTA postpones JEE Main January 2020 application release date

NTA JEE Main 2020: While the online applications for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main were scheduled to be released today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the registration date to September 3.

Advertising

The NTA has not stated any reason for the delay. There, however, is no change in the schedule. The last date as of now is September 30 – which can be extended further to ensure candidates get as many days to apply for the exam. The date of conducting the exam also remains January 6 to 11, 2019.

In video| JEE Main toppers’ success strategy

JEE Main is conducted for engineering as well as architecture aspirants. The engineering aspirants have to appear for paper 1 which consists of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. For architecture aspirants who will appear in paper 2, an additional aptitude test or drawing paper will also be conducted. Read the full syllabus and weightage here.

Since there is more time for candidates, they can in the meanwhile, get their documents ready. Here is a list of documents needed to apply for the JEE Main 2020. Candidates can apply at the official websites, jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. From last year onwards, the exam has been scheduled to be held twice a year. Apart from the January exam, candidates will also have the option to appear in the April exam.

JEE Main mock tests, question papers, sample test

Since this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main, the number of candidates is likely to go higher than 10 lakh. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.