NTA defers AIAPGET 2021 by three months

After postponement of JEE Main and various other entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday deferred the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) – 2021 due to spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. “In view of a steep upsurge of COVID 19 cases in the country, it has been decided to postpone the AIAPGET – 2021 for a minimum of three months. The revised date for the exam will be announced later on,” NTA announced.

The entrance test was scheduled for June 7.

The online registration for filling in the application form for the AIAPGET – 2021 will also be “announced at a later stage.”

Read | ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Kota, he worked till end on maths for students

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test is an online exam and single entrance gateway for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2020-21. It includes all India and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities or deemed universities across the country.