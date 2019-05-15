Toggle Menu
NTA declares JEE Main paper 2 result: N Lakshmi Narayana is AIR 1, all 4 toppers from Andhra Pradesh

JEE Main results 2019: The top four ranks have been secured by boys all of whom are from Andhra Pradesh. The All India Rank 1 was secured by Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana

G. Lakshmi Narayana topped the JEE Main architecture paper 2 exam.

JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 paper II (architecture exam). The result is available at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted in April as well as January 2019. The result for the January session was declared earlier and this is the second and final result for the year. This was the first time that the exam was conducted twice a year.

Combining both the attempts, a total of 2,27,907 students appeared for the JEE Main paper-II. A total of 1,80,052 students had appeared for the architecture entrance exam in January and 1,69,759 students registered for the exam in April session. A total of 61,510 candidates appeared in both sessions of which 27,624 students improved their performance, claims the NTA.

The top four ranks have been secured by boys all of whom are from Andhra Pradesh. The All India Rank 1 was secured by Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana. Talking to indianexpress.com, he said that he might not take up architecture course. The 17-year-old aims to study at IIT-Bombay. He is the only child of his parents and hails from a small village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Narayanan finished the paper II 45 minutes before the scheduled time, said, “I started working on one subject at the time, finished it completely and then moved on to next. I found Maths, Physics easy and Chemistry a little difficult. I finished my exam 45 minutes before the final time and then worked on difficult questions.”

NTA JEE Main April Paper 2 Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

NTA JEE Main April paper 2: Check state-wise toppers

“The Ranks of the Candidates have been decided taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates appeared in JEE(Main) January and April 2019 examinations,” states NTA. The percentile scores have been calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

