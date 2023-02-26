scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
NTA declares AISSEE 2023 result, check here

AISSEE 2023 Result: The students can check the result through the official website of AISSEE — aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE 2023 results declaredThe exam was conducted on January 8 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

AISSEE 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency on February 24 declared the results for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 for admission in class 6 and 9. Students who appeared for the exam, can check their result at the official website of AISSEE — aissee.nta.nic.in.

The exam for both classes was held on January 8 in 180 cities across the country. It was conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR sheet based) and the questions were multiple choice.

AISSEE 2023 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with your credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: View and download the result for future reference.

The Sainik Schools Society (SSS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence. The Sainik Schools are run by the SSS. The schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. It prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and other Training Academies for officers. At present there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

 

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 12:43 IST
