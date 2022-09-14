scorecardresearch
CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and websites announced

CUET UG Results 2022 Date and time: Candidates can check the results on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30.

CUET UG 2022 Result: Over 14.9 students registered for CUET UG 2022.

CUET UG Results 2022 date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on September 15. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the results on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |CUET UG Exam Result 2022: How will NTA calculate your score? UGC Chairman explains

The CUET UG examination was conducted in six phases beginning from July 15 and concluding on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET-UG 2022. It was the debut year for CUET, but the entrance exam attracted bad publicity due to several technical issues faced by students across the country.

The CUET-UG 2022 exam was a computer-based test comprising three sections, section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency. Section II for subject-related knowledge and section III for general knowledge and awareness. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in CUET-UG for the academic session of 2022-23.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Here’s the list of documents you need to register on Delhi University’s CSAS portal

Meanwhile, the Delhi University launched its admission portal CSAS on September 12 and candidates have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate programme. An analysis by The Indian Express also showed that B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Political Science, and B.A. (Hons) English – have been some of the most popular undergraduate courses in Delhi University over the years, as per their large intakes and high cut-offs.

