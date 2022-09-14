CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and websites announced

CUET UG Results 2022 date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on September 15. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the results on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG examination was conducted in six phases beginning from July 15 and concluding on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET-UG 2022. It was the debut year for CUET, but the entrance exam attracted bad publicity due to several technical issues faced by students across the country.

The CUET-UG 2022 exam was a computer-based test comprising three sections, section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency. Section II for subject-related knowledge and section III for general knowledge and awareness. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in CUET-UG for the academic session of 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University launched its admission portal CSAS on September 12 and candidates have time till October 3 to register for their desired undergraduate programme. An analysis by The Indian Express also showed that B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Political Science, and B.A. (Hons) English – have been some of the most popular undergraduate courses in Delhi University over the years, as per their large intakes and high cut-offs.