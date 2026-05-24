NTA postpones CUET UG exam scheduled for May 28: Here’s why

QR codes in CBSE question papers: The board clarified that such outputs are algorithm-driven and have no link to its examination processes (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

CUET UG 2026 Postponed: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday evening announced the postponement of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28, citing the change in the date of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The affected examinations in both shifts on May 28 have now been deferred, the agency said in an official notice.

According to the NTA, the decision was taken following a government communication regarding the revised date of the public holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha. As a result, candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination on May 28 will now have to wait for fresh dates to be announced.