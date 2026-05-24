NTA postpones CUET UG exam scheduled for May 28: Here’s why

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CUET UG 2026 Postponed: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday evening announced the postponement of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28, citing the change in the date of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The affected examinations in both shifts on May 28 have now been deferred, the agency said in an official notice.
According to the NTA, the decision was taken following a government communication regarding the revised date of the public holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha. As a result, candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination on May 28 will now have to wait for fresh dates to be announced.
📢 Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.
The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification.
🗓️ Revised exam dates for affected… pic.twitter.com/I9KhTFwMhE
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 24, 2026
The agency said the revised schedule for the affected candidates will be notified separately in due course. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official NTA and CUET websites for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination.
CUET UG 2026 began earlier this month and is being conducted in multiple shifts for admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions across the country. The examination started on May 13 and was originally scheduled to continue till early June across various subject papers.
The NTA further advised candidates to take note of the postponement and make preparations accordingly. Students facing difficulties or seeking clarification regarding the revised examination schedule can contact the NTA helpdesk or use the official email support provided by the agency.
Further details regarding the rescheduled examination dates for the postponed May 28 papers are expected to be announced soon.