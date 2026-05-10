CUET UG 2026: Exam day guidelines, shift-wise reporting time, dress code

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 from May 11, with examinations scheduled till May 31. This year, 15,68,866 candidates have registered for the undergraduate entrance examination. The CUET UG will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres in India and 14 international cities across 13 countries.

According to NTA, the examination this year will involve 67,56,321 test instances across 12,906 distinct subject combinations and will be conducted over 35 shifts during the 21-day examination window.

Ahead of the examinations, NTA has issued a series of advisories and last-minute instructions for candidates, including details regarding revised city allotments, reporting protocols, permissible items, dress code and verification procedures at centres.

CUET UG 2026: NTA revises examination cities for candidates

In a recent update regarding the re-allocation of examination cities, NTA said that of the 16,681 candidates who had applied for a centre change through the special re-allocation window, nearly 92 per cent — or 15,340 candidates — have now been allotted their preferred alternative city. The agency has also issued revised admit cards for these candidates and clarified that only the revised admit card will be accepted at the examination centre, while previously issued admit cards stand cancelled.

Why some CUET-UG candidates are facing exam centre issues?

The agency further stated that around 79 per cent of all CUET UG 2026 candidates received their first-choice examination city, while 96.6 per cent were allotted one among their preferred cities. About 52,831 candidates, constituting 3.4 per cent of the total registrations, had become eligible for the re-allocation process opened on May 5.

On the first day of examinations, a total of 1,24,020 candidates are expected to appear across two shifts. According to NTA, Shift I will be conducted across 314 centres for 63,247 candidates, while Shift II will be held at 281 centres for 60,773 candidates. Subjects scheduled on Day 1 include English, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, Chemistry, Geography, Computer Science and Sociology among others.

CUET UG 2026: Reporting time, dress code and security instructions

With examinations beginning tomorrow, NTA has advised candidates to report well in advance at their allotted examination centres to complete frisking and security checks smoothly. Candidates have also been asked to carefully verify their examination city, centre, date and shift details mentioned on the admit card before leaving for the examination venue.

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Candidates wearing religious attire, articles of faith, woollens or full-sleeved clothing have specifically been asked to reach early to avoid delays during mandatory security procedures. The agency has clarified that articles of faith, including religious threads such as kalava, will be permitted inside centres subject to frisking procedures.

NTA has also advised candidates to wear light-coloured and simple clothing. While woollens are permitted if required, candidates may be subjected to additional security checks. Slippers, sandals and low-heeled footwear have been preferred, while heavy footwear and high heels have been discouraged.

The agency has also asked candidates to cooperate with examination staff during frisking and verification procedures and avoid reaching the centre at the last moment, as late reporting could lead to delays in entry.

CUET UG 2026: Items allowed inside the hall

The agency has also outlined a list of items permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates will be allowed to carry:

–Printed admit card with self-declaration form duly filled

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–Original valid photo ID proof used during the online application process

–Two passport-size photographs, preferably the same as uploaded in the application form

–Transparent ball-point pen

–Transparent water bottle

–Diabetic-related eatables, if required

–PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable

–NTA has meanwhile asked candidates to avoid carrying prohibited items, heavy accessories or jewellery inside the examination centre.

CUET UG 2026: Photo ID verification rules explained

The agency has additionally clarified that candidates must carry the same original photo ID proof that was uploaded during the application process. In cases where the live photograph does not match the Aadhaar or uploaded identity proof, candidates will be required to produce an original certificate duly attested by a competent authority for verification purposes.

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NTA has also stated that full facilitation arrangements, including scribes and compensatory time provisions, have been made available for eligible PwD and PwBD candidates appearing in the examination.