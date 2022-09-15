CUET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the result for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes. Once released, the result link will be activated at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG was conducted in two phases between July 16 and August 30. The undergraduate admissions to all 45 central universities funded by the UGC will be carried out through the CUET scores from this academic session. Meanwhile, international students seeking admission to Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on an existing supernumerary basis.

CUET UG 2022 Result: When and where to check score card

Candidates can check CUET UG scorecard and their percentile on the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in on September 15. The CUET UG result time is not announced yet. We suggest candidates to keep checking this page for more updates

The entrance exam was held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India — Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.

CUET UG Result 2022 | How will NTA prepare CUET UG 2022 results? UGC Chairman explains

Meanwhile, Delhi University has started the registration process for UG Admissions based on CUET scores. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal was launched on September 12 and the registration process will end on October 3. This academic year, CSAS portal will form a critical part of the admissions at DU-affiliated colleges. The process will take place in three phases which will comprise registration, course selection, seat allotment and confirmation of admission after document verification.

Meanwhile, CUET has been attracting controversies. After a huge delay due to several technical glitches, some teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have raised concerns over the conduction of CUET and it’s negative effect on the quality of students. ”

“The existence of the CUET has ensured that no decision about admissions can be taken within the university anymore, thus effectively undoing of Parliament,” JNUTA said, adding that “with unsynchronised semesters, students in two intersecting semesters cannot opt for the entire range of courses being offered in the university at the time! For programmes whose curriculum or syllabi crucially relies on the cross-listing of courses, this has proved disastrous,” the JNUTA added.