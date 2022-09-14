CUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA CUET UG 2022 Result Live: The total attendance across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CUET UG 2022 Result Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today. Candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA conducted the first ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities between July 16 to August 30. A re-test was conducted on September 11 for considering the grievances of individual students. The provisional answer key was released on September 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 10 to challenge the answer key.

CUET registered 76.48 per cent attendance during the first phase of the exam held between July 15 and July 20. In both slots, Uttar Pradesh had maximum numbers of candidates (52885) with 125 examination centres followed by West Bengal (10744) with 35 examination centres. The total attendance across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent.

The entrance exam was held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India — Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.