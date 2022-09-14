scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Live now

CUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Result Live, Direct Link to Download Scorecard: Candidates who appeared in any of the 6 phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2022 11:11:13 pm
CUET UG | CUET UG 2022 Result | CUET UG 2022 Result LiveNTA CUET UG 2022 Result Live: The total attendance across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

 CUET UG 2022 Result Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today. Candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA conducted the first ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities between July 16 to August 30. A re-test was conducted on September 11 for considering the grievances of individual students. The provisional answer key was released on September 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 10 to challenge the answer key.

Read |CUET UG Result 2022: How will NTA calculate your marks? UGC Chairman explains

CUET registered 76.48 per cent attendance during the first phase of the exam held between July 15 and July 20. In both slots, Uttar Pradesh had maximum numbers of candidates (52885) with 125 examination centres followed by West Bengal (10744) with 35 examination centres. The total attendance across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent.

The entrance exam was held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India — Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.

Live Blog

CUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: NTA to release result today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

23:11 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Is the correction window open?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today reopened the application form correction window for students wherein details such as name or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status and choice of universities can be updated. The last date to make amends is September 15.

23:07 (IST)14 Sep 2022
CUET UG 2022 Result: Website to download score card

The CUET UG 2022 result will be available at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates would require their registered application number, roll number to check the results tomorrow.

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 phase 6 CUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Over 11000 students appeared for the exam on August 30 (the last day of the CUET UG exam). (Representative image. Express photo)

CUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has meanwhile reopened the application form correction window to provide an opportunity for candidates for making amends to their application forms till September 15, 5 pm. Candidates can make amends to their personal details such as name or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status and choice of universities during the process.

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:03:20 pm