CUET 2022 Result: Here’s how Delhi University will prepare its merit list based on CUET scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results this morning and it’s now up to the participating universities to draw up merit lists based on the applicants’ CUET score.

Delhi University (DU), which had the highest number of CUET applicants marking DU as their preference, is the first to launch a common registration (Common Seat Allocation System or CSAS) portal. So how will DU now draft its merit list for different programmes?

According to a senior NTA official, all participating universities now have access to the scorecards of all candidates. “With this access, universities will be able to verify the scores the applicants are filling in separately at the time of applying to a university.”

After the DU registration window closes on October 3, the university will have the data of all applicants along with their programme and college preferences and also their CUET score in all subjects. According to DU Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi, the university authorities will calculate a candidate’s merit (for a specific programme or a group of programmes) by simply adding the normalised marks of the four subjects/papers stated under the eligibility criteria of a given programme or programmes. Programmes which have the same eligibility criteria might have a common merit list.

For instance, for most humanities honours programmes, a candidate should have appeared for the CUET test in one language paper, any two papers covered under NTA’s B1 subject list and another one from either the B1 or B2 list. While preparing the merit list, DU will give “equal weightage” to the four eligibility subjects by adding the “normalised marks” mentioned against these subjects in the candidate’s scorecard. Based on this totalling of normalised marks, DU will rank the applicants of the concerned programme or a group of programmes with the same eligibility requirement.

Gandhi told The Indian Express that in case a candidate has taken the test in five or six subjects, all of which are on the list of eligible subjects for a programme, then DU will choose the subjects in which the candidate has scored highest and add their normalised marks.

But what will DU do in the event of a tie, where two or more applicants have the same CUET score (read: total of marks scored in eligible subjects) and have also chosen the same programme and college combination? In such an event, the university will use the following (in descending order) criteria as tie-breaker:

a. The candidate who has scored more in the best three subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

b. The candidate who has scored more in the best four subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

c. The candidate who has scored more in the best five subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

d. If all of the above fails, then the older candidate, as per the date of birth mentioned on the Class 10 certificate, will be given preference

Registration for DU on the Common Seat Allocation System portal closes on October 3. After this, DU will prepare merit lists and start allotment of seats around October 9 – 10.