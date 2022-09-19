CUET 2022: Central universities with largest applications also have the highest vacant faculty positions

The Delhi University (DU), Allahabad University (AU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) — the three central universities with the highest applications under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), are also the ones with the largest vacant faculty positions in the country.

Delhi University has 900 teaching positions vacant, the University of Allahabad 622, followed by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) which had 532 vacancies, according to data shared by the Education Ministry in Parliament.

Under CUET 2022, Delhi University has the highest number of applications at 6.63 lakh, followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and the University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh). This year, BHU was ranked 6th and DU was rated 13th best university in the country under NIRF Rankings.

The central universities in the Capital, other than DU, had relatively fewer vacant positions. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had 326 vacancies and Jamia Milia Islamia had 223 vacant positions, according to the education ministry. The two Sanskrit central universities in Delhi—Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, and Central Sanskrit University—had 36 and 19 vacant teaching positions, respectively, it added. This data was shared by the government in response to a question asked by Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha.

The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, which was ranked fourth among architecture colleges in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), had 27 vacancies. The other two SPAs in Bhopal and Vijayawada had 18 and 11 vacancies, respectively.

“Our selection committees are working continuously,” said Professor Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar. Gupta said the appointment of permanent faculty in all departments in South Campus colleges had almost been completed. “In North Campus as well, we have completed appointments in Botany, Zoology, Environment, and many others. Now, we are planning for the Commerce department,” he added.

Asked whether students have faced any problems due to vacant permanent faculty positions, Gupta said, “According to my knowledge, to date, we have not had such problems.”

Gupta said they make alternate arrangements so that students do not face any issues. “If not permanent (faculty), then there are ad-hoc faculty members. And if even they are not available, then there are guest lecturers. There are various types of teachers who are always available with us to teach,” he added.

Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia, said selection committees for the appointment of permanent faculty members are working constantly. “Even if one teacher retires, then who will teach their students? [That is why] every day we are keeping 10-20 contractual professors as per rules. None of the departments has any problems with teaching because the contractual faculty is equally qualified,” she said.

Akhtar also said while all classrooms are always full, there is a requirement for more classrooms. “In fact, we have some difficulty (since we need more classrooms and there are not enough buildings),” she said.