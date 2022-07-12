CUET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Admit card to be released at 6 pm; check how to download, schedule

CUET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today at 6 pm. Registered candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

NTA has released the city intimation slip for registered candidates last night, which will provide the name of the city in which the candidate will have to take the CUET-UG along with the date (or dates) of the exam. However, the exact exam centre will only be notified two to three days before the test. “The information about the exam centre is released towards the end for security reasons and that will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card which one can download from the official website two to three days before one’s examination date,” NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told the indianexpress.com.

Admit cards for CUET UG 2022 will also be released a few days before a candidate’s exam date. Registered candidates will be informed on their registered mobile numbers as soon as the admit cards are available for download. Additionally, NTA will also mail the admit card to the registered email address. Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to change their exam centres which are allotted to them. “However, in case of difficult or extenuating circumstances, a special concession can be made. A candidate can request a change in her examination centre by writing to the official email address. NTA will consider the request and decide accordingly,” Joshi told indianexpress.com.