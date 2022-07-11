CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time announced: NTA to issue hall ticket tomorrow, city intimation slip today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) in a few hours. Registered candidates will be able to access their city intimation slip from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This slip will provide the name of city in which a candidate will take the exam along with the individual exam schedule. “Since candidates have opted for different combination of subjects, they might have to appear for CUET-UG over multiple days. The city intimation slip will provide all the dates on which a candidate has to sit for the test,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

Additionally, from tomorrow the NTA will start issuing admit cards which will carry details of their examination centres, the official added.

This is the first time NTA is conducting CUET UG 2022 (which is a revised version of CUCET). It is scheduled to take place on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10.

While students have been waiting for their admit cards, the NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told the indianexpress.com that “the information about the exam centre is released towards the end for security reasons and that will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card which one can download from the official website two to three days before one’s examination date.”

Once the admit cards are ready for release, candidates will be notified on their registered mobile numbers as well as through the email address that the candidate mentioned officially at the time of registration for CUET-UG. After that, candidates will be able to login through their registered credentials and download their admit cards.

Candidates should remember that they will not be able to change their exam date or centre that is allocated to them. “However, in case of difficult or extenuating circumstances, a special concession can be made. A candidate can request a change in her examination centre by writing to the official email address. NTA will consider the request and decide accordingly,” said Joshi.