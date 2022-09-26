CUET PG Result 2022: When and where to check score card

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the CUET PG result 2022 at 4 pm, the UGC Chief had announced. Once declared, the candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination will be able to check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12, excluding September 8. The exam was held online as a computer based test in two shifts — the morning shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm.

To check the CUET PG 2022 scorecard, the candidates will have to visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — and tap on the link that reads ‘CUET 2022 PG scorecard’ displayed on the homepage. After that, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as the application number and date of birth in the given fields and press submit. Candidates will then be able to see and download your CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

The final answer key for CUET PG was released on September 25 at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — but candidates will not be able to raise challenges against the same now.

This is the first time the NTA conducted CUET PG. Unlike the undergraduate part of the entrance exam, CUET PG has not been made compulsory for all universities across the country, or even in the central universities. According to the official documents on the NTA website, CUET PG score is being considered by nearly 42 universities across the country — of which there are 35 central universities, five state universities and one deemed university.