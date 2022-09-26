scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

CUET PG Result 2022: When and where to check score card

CUET PG Result 2022: Once declared, the candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination will be able to check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Results 2022, cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to check CUET PG Scorecard 2022, National Testing Agency, How to download CUET PG Scorecard 2022CUET PG Result 2022: Once the result is out, the NTA will commence the counselling process for CUET PG.(Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the CUET PG result 2022 at 4 pm, the UGC Chief had announced. Once declared, the candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination will be able to check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12, excluding September 8. The exam was held online as a computer based test in two shifts — the morning shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG Result |Check how to download score card, merit lists, colleges; answers of all FAQs

To check the CUET PG 2022 scorecard, the candidates will have to visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — and tap on the link that reads ‘CUET 2022 PG scorecard’ displayed on the homepage. After that, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as the application number and date of birth in the given fields and press submit. Candidates will then be able to see and download your CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

Also Read |CUET DU Admission 2022: Race for admission to humanities courses to be tougher than science

The final answer key for CUET PG was released on September 25 at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — but candidates will not be able to raise challenges against the same now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Let loose, cows on roads, in office premises in GujaratPremium
Let loose, cows on roads, in office premises in Gujarat
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes party leadership cut a sorry figurePremium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes party leadership cut a sorry figure
Axes, scrapers, handmade tiles — latest finds in excavation near ChennaiPremium
Axes, scrapers, handmade tiles — latest finds in excavation near Chennai

This is the first time the NTA conducted CUET PG. Unlike the undergraduate part of the entrance exam, CUET PG has not been made compulsory for all universities across the country, or even in the central universities. According to the official documents on the NTA website, CUET PG score is being considered by nearly 42 universities across the country — of which there are 35 central universities, five state universities and one deemed university.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:00:37 am
Next Story

Pakistan police arrest journalist they say aided son’s crime

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement