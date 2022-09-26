scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Chief says no normalisation of scores done in postgraduate entrance exam

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the postgraduate (PG) entrance, and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of 'raw' marks and not normalised NTA scores.

M Jagadesh Kumar, CUET PG, UGC ChiefUnlike the CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam. (Representative image. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalisation of scores has been done for the postgraduate (PG) entrance, and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of ‘raw’ marks and not normalised NTA scores.

“No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare the rank lists on the basis of ‘raw marks’ and not NTA scores,” UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Read |liveCUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates

In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency scores.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, “The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates.” The “normalisation” of marks in CUET-UG had left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get admission in their dream colleges.

According to NTA, the performance of every candidate was evaluated using the “equi-percentile method”. Under this method, normalised marks of every candidate were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

Also read |CUET Results 2022: Students need not worry, 'normalisation' of marks causes neither benefit nor loss, says UGC Chairman

Unlike the CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

Advertisement

Among the universities, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) received the maximum number of 3.5 lakh applications followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with 2.3 lakh applications.

A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions.

The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, comprising multiple choice questions.

Advertisement

The UGC had on Sunday wrote to vice-chancellors of universities that opted for CUET to start their admission processes.

“You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” it said.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 07:57:10 pm
Next Story

Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar made Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai ‘even better’: ‘They have justified it’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement