CUET PG Result 2022: How to check score card at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the CUET PG Result 2022 at 4 pm. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The postgraduate admission test was held from September 1 to 12, except September 8, via computer based test (CBT) mode in two sessions, i.e. morning and evening. The morning session was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link CUET 2022 PG result displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in the empty fields.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and your CUET PG Results 2022 will appear in the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your CUET PG result for further use.

CUET PG is a computer-based test for admissions to various postgraduate courses such as MA, MSc, MCom and LLM at 42 participating universities.

Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year. CUET PG exam was held for around 3.57 lakh candidates in nearly 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India.