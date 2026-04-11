CUET PG 2026 Answer Keys Out: NTA goes full Dhurandhar with ‘Baccha hai tu mera’ post

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
CUET PG 2026 Answer Keys Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and response sheets for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their recorded responses along with the answer keys on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
In an unexpected and attention-grabbing move, NTA took to social media shortly before issuing the announcement to release the answer keys, with a quirky pop culture reference. The exam authority used the phrase “Baccha hai tu mera” — drawing inspiration from the character Jamil Jamali from the film Dhurandhar.
Dear aspirants, we understand the wait can feel long, but your efforts are always valued. ✨
The CUET-PG Provisional Answer Key will be released soon. Stay patient, stay confident, and keep believing in your hard work.
📢 Updates will be available on the official website.… pic.twitter.com/q9SBkCpkEv
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 11, 2026
The reference caught the attention of aspirants across platforms, with many reacting to the lighter tone adopted by the agency. While some users appreciated the relatable and humorous approach, others expressed surprise at the use of cinematic dialogue in an official update.
Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG or NTA website.
Step 2: Click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet.”
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.
Step 4: View the provisional answer key displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the response sheet and answer key PDF for future reference.
Step 6: Cross-check your responses with the official answers to calculate your estimated score.
Candidates should note that the objection window for challenging the provisional answer key is open till April 14. They can raise objections by paying the prescribed fee per question within the stipulated timeline. Subsequently, the NTA will issue the final answer keys, based on which candidates’ marks will be calculated and results will be announced.