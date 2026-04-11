CUET PG 2026 Answer Keys Out: NTA goes full Dhurandhar with ‘Baccha hai tu mera’ post

CUET PG 2026 Answer Keys Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and response sheets for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their recorded responses along with the answer keys on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

In an unexpected and attention-grabbing move, NTA took to social media shortly before issuing the announcement to release the answer keys, with a quirky pop culture reference. The exam authority used the phrase “Baccha hai tu mera” — drawing inspiration from the character Jamil Jamali from the film Dhurandhar.