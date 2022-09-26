CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score card, merit list at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the CUET PG result 2022 and all candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The result date was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, on September 25 via his Twitter handle

NTA had released the final answer key of CUET PG 2022 exam on September 24. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on September 16, after which candidates had time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee (the deadline for submitting the application fees was 11:50 pm of September 18). Now, after going through all the challenges and objections, the NTA released the final answer key on September 24 — which cannot be challenged any further — and will be releasing the score cards today.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy in case they need to extract some information (such as registration/application or roll number) to check their score cards. The score cards of CUET PG will feature the candidate’s score of every subject he/she appeared for and the total percentile, along with their personal details and the allotted roll number/application number.