Monday, Sep 26, 2022
CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score card, merit list at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Once declared, the candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination will be able to check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2022 10:26:19 am
CUET PG Result 2022 Live UpdatesCUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The final answer key cannot be challenged any further. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the CUET PG result 2022 and all candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The result date was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, on September 25 via his Twitter handle

NTA had released the final answer key of CUET PG 2022 exam on September 24. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on September 16, after which candidates had time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee (the deadline for submitting the application fees was 11:50 pm of September 18). Now, after going through all the challenges and objections, the NTA released the final answer key on September 24 — which cannot be challenged any further — and will be releasing the score cards today.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy in case they need to extract some information (such as registration/application or roll number) to check their score cards. The score cards of CUET PG will feature the candidate’s score of every subject he/she appeared for and the total percentile, along with their personal details and the allotted roll number/application number.

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Candidates will be able to check their score card by logging in at the official CUET PG website @ cuet.nta.nic.in

10:26 (IST)26 Sep 2022
CUET PG 2022 Result: Over 3.57 lakh candidates registered

As many as 3.57 lakh unique candidates, a majority (1.87 lakh) of whom are women, have signed up for CUET-PG. A breakdown of the social categories of the applicants shows that 33 per cent of them belong to the unreserved category, 37.53 per cent are OBCs, 11.24 per cent SCs, 9.2 per cent are STs and 8.33 per cent of candidates have registered under the EWS category. As many as 2273 candidates fall under the Persons with Disability bracket, official data shows.

10:12 (IST)26 Sep 2022
NTA to announce CUET PG 2022 Results today

The National Testing Agency will announce the results for CUET PG 2022. The exam was conducted between September 1 and 11. Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates, CUET PG result, CUET PG 2022 result, CUET result CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The final answer key for CUET PG was released on September 24 at the official website. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Candidates should try and preserve their CUET PG score cards till they complete their postgraduate degree, as it can serve as a proof of the score on the basis of which they were admitted to carry on their studies in the particular course and college.

