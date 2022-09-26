scorecardresearch
CUET PG 2022 Result: Six students score 100 percentile, NTA releases subject toppers list

CUET PG 2022 Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their score cards from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG exam was conducted at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India.

CUET PG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the CUET PG Result 2022 and candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their score cards from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 result was declared on September 26, a little after 4 pm. According to the official data shared by the NTA, a total of 3,34,997 candidates appeared for the postgraduate entrance exam this year, out of the 6,07,648 candidates who had registered.

This year, a total of six students have achieved 100 percentile — Nakul Kumar Vaish (PGQP01-B.Ed), Akash Patel (PGQP01-B.Ed), Sumit Joshi (PGQP20-Social Work), Neeraj Godara (PGQP20-Social Work), Mayank Kumar Mishra [PGQP38-General (MBA etc)] and Mohit [PGQP38-General (MBA etc)].

To check their CUET PG 2022 score, candidates have to first login at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.inusing credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in the empty fields. After that, candidates will be able to check and download their score card.

The CUET PG exam was conducted at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India. The postgraduate admission test was held from September 1 to 12 (except on September 8) in two shifts — the morning session was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam was computer-based and completely objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

While the CUET PG exam was not compulsory for all central or state universities of the country, a total of 66 universities (including 27 central universities) participated in the exam this year. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.

