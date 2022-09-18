CUET DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about Delhi University’s ECA and sports quota seats

After a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi University will be returning to physical trials for admissions to its Sports and Extracurricular activities (ECA) seats this year.

Sports and ECA seats are supernumerary seats in the university’s colleges, meaning that these are over and above the admissions conducted through the regular admission process. It is mandatory for colleges to have Sports and ECA admissions, each representing at least 1% of the total intake capacity of the college in a given year. Together, they can go up to 5% of the total intake.

The sports and activities

There are 14 activities through which ECA admissions take place: Creating writing (Hindi and English); Dance (Indian Classical, Indian Folk, Western, Choreography); Debate (Hindi and English); Digital Media (photography, film Making, animation); Fine Arts (sketching and painting, sculpture); Music-Vocal (Indian, Western); Music-Instrumental Indian (11 different instruments); Music-Instrumental Western (7 different instruments); Theatre; Quiz; NCC; NSS; Yoga; and Divinity (applicable in Sikh minority colleges).

Sports admissions include 28 different team, dual, combat and individual sports.

This year’s process

Aspirants to these seats are required to have registered and appeared for the CUET whose scores will be given a 25% weightage.

The remaining 75% weightage will be determined by certificates, trials or performances.

Advertisement

Candidates seeking admissions in these categories will first have to register through DU’s online Common Seat Allocation System portal along with other candidates. They have to list their preferred college and programme preferences in the application form. They can list as many preferences as they wish. They will have to pay an additional fee, along with the CSAS application fee.

ECA procedure

Students may apply to a maximum of three ECA categories but will be offered admission only in one category.

Within the 75 ECA points – for all categories except NCC and NSS – 60 marks will be given to physical trials. The remaining 15 will be on the basis of certificates from the past 5 years. For NCC and NSS, all 75 marks will be given on the basis of certificates.

Advertisement

The combined ECA merit score on the basis of which seats will be allotted will be a summation of 25% of the highest program-specific CUET score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained amongst the ECA categories in which they have applied. The final allocation will be based on the programme, college preferences submitted by the candidates as well as the availability of seats in the specific ECA category in a college.

Sports procedure

Students may apply to a maximum of three different sports.

Candidates who have represented India in a specified set of international competitions such as the Olympic games and Commonwealth Games (Category A candidates) will get admissions without sports trials. These students will be given preference in the allocation of seats. For other candidates, the sports merit score will comprise 75% points for sports trials and 25% for their certificates in the last 5 years.

The combined sports merit for seat allocation will be done in the same way as for the ECA category.

The timeline

Advertisement

The CUET portal was launched on Monday. However, it has been decided that allocation to these seats will only begin after the commencement of the third round of allocation for regular seats. The dates for the third round of allocation haven’t been announced yet.

Over the years

Advertisement

In 2021, the university received over 4.83 lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions. Of these almost 14,000 applications were for ECA admissions and 8283 were for sports admissions.

At 3047, the highest number of applications were through NCC among the ECA activities. This was followed by English debate (1775); Quiz (1696); Indian Classical Vocal Music (1292); and NSS (1210).

Advertisement

Athletics had the highest number of applications at 1358 in the sports category. This was followed by football (1300), basketball (1246), volleyball (835) and cricket (752).