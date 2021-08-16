NTA CUCET 2021: Application process begins for UG, PG admissions in central universities

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for conducting the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for admission to the integrated /undergraduate and postgraduation programmes of 12 central universities for the academic session 2021-22 in CBT mode,

The application process begin on August 16 and the last date to apply online is September 1, 11:50 pm. The last date to submit the application fee is September 2, 11:50 pm. Interested candidates can apply at cucet.nta.nic.in.

The CUCET 2021 exam will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24. The exam duration is 2 hours and will be conducted in computer-based mode. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating University for the desired programme.

Candidates can read the details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure, etc. on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule for UPCET 2021 examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2021 will take place on September 5 and 6. The admit cards for the exams will be released on the official website soon.