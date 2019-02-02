NTA CMAT GPAT exams 2019: Result date and time confirmed, check here

NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on Tuesday, February 5. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DG NTA Vineet Joshi said, “The results of CMAT, GPAT examinations will be released on February 5, 2019. This year, around 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT examinations, and 40,000 candidates appeared for GPAT.”

The CMAT, GPAT examinations were earlier conducted at around 84 cities on January 28, 2019.

NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the answer key of the CMAT, GPAT examinations was released on February 1. The online window to raise a challenge on the answer key will be available till February 3, 2019.

Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as a fee for each question challenged. The payment of the fee may be made only through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct, mentioned an online notification.